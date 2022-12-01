Kimball Electronics Wins 2022 Service Excellence Awards in Seven Categories

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) was honored for achieving the Highest Overall Customer Ratings in seven categories of CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY’S 2022 Service Excellence Awards. CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, a leading industry publication covering the mixed-technology electronics assembly marketplace, recognized companies that received the highest customer service ratings, as judged by their own customers, during a ceremony at the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) Conference in November. The awards are presented to outstanding Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers, as well as to suppliers of electronics assembly equipment, materials, and software.

The award results, based solely on direct customer input, are an indication of outstanding achievement in service excellence. Customers of the participants rated EMS providers in seven service categories: Manufacturing Quality, Dependability/Timely Delivery, Responsiveness, Value for Price, Flexibility, Technology, and Overall Satisfaction. Kimball Electronics was honored for achieving the highest customer ratings in all seven service categories for EMS companies with annual sales over $500 million.

Don Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimball Electronics, stated, "Being recognized with Service Excellence Awards in seven categories is especially gratifying this year given the challenges brought on by supply chain disruption, continued global pandemic restrictions, and the conflict in Ukraine. The resilience, hard work, and dedication of our people, have allowed us to overcome those challenges and keep our promises to our customers.”

"Our commitment to exceptional service has helped us build lasting relationships. Thank you to our customers for choosing Kimball Electronics as your partner of choice. Congratulations to all our team members around the globe for living our guiding principles while consistently meeting our customers’ expectations in the face of global challenges,” stated Kathy Thomson, Vice President, Global Business Development and Design Services for Kimball Electronics.

Kimball Electronics has participated in the Service Excellence Awards for the past nine consecutive years, winning awards for excellence in multiple categories of Quality, Dependability/Timely Delivery, Responsiveness, Value for Price, and Technology in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019. Kimball Electronics has won the award for Highest Overall Customer Rating in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2021. In 2022, Kimball Electronics received awards in all seven categories: Manufacturing Quality, Dependability/Timely Delivery, Responsiveness, Value for Price, Technology, as well as the two new categories of Flexibility and Overall Satisfaction.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

