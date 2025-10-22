Kinder Morgan Aktie
WKN DE: A1H6GK / ISIN: US49456B1017
|
22.10.2025 22:22:38
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) reported earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $628 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $625 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $0.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $4.146 billion from $3.699 billion last year.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $628 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $4.146 Bln vs. $3.699 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!