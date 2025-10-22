Kinder Morgan Aktie

WKN DE: A1H6GK / ISIN: US49456B1017

22.10.2025 22:22:38

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) reported earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $628 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $625 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $4.146 billion from $3.699 billion last year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $628 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $4.146 Bln vs. $3.699 Bln last year.

