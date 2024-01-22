Kinder Morgan to Hold 2024 Investor Day

Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) intend to make presentations in Houston, Texas on January 24, 2024 at the Kinder Morgan 2024 Investor Day regarding the company’s strategy and long-term outlook, the results for fiscal year 2023 and the financial budget for 2024.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented at the event by visiting KMI’s website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentations will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI’s website at the same web address. Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for at least 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 82,000 miles of pipelines, 139 terminals, 702 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity and have renewable natural gas generation capacity of approximately 6.1 Bcf per year with an additional 0.8 Bcf in development. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 , renewable fuels and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, chemicals, metals, petroleum coke, and ethanol and other renewable fuels and feedstocks. Learn more about our work advancing energy solutions on the lower carbon initiatives page at www.kindermorgan.com.

