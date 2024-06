Kirin Holdings To Acquire Addl. Shares Of FANCL

(RTTNews) - Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK) Friday announced its decision to acquire additional shares of common stock of FANCL Corp. (FANCL) through a tender offer and share warrants under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act to make FANCL a wholly owned subsidiary. The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.

In 2019, Kirin Holdings had acquired approximately 33 percent of FANCL's shares and entered into a capital and business alliance agreement.

Kirin Holdings said FANCL's strengths lie in its ability to connect with and understand consumers through its D2C channels.