KKR Net Income Jumps 49% in Q2, Tops Analysts Estimate

Global investment firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday that topped analyst consensus estimates for adjusted net income per share. The company's net income came in at $972 million, a 49% increase year over year, thanks largely to higher fees. Total GAAP revenue came in at $4.17 billion, which was up 15% year over year. This quarter highlighted strong underlying operations and strategic growth, making it a solid period for KKR .Source: KKR. Note: Analyst consensus estimate provided by FactSet. YOY = Year over year. GAAP = Generally accepted accounting principles. AUM = Assets under management.