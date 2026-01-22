Knight-Swift Transportation Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for fourth quarter was $6.80 million or $0.04 per share compared to net income of $69.50 million or $0.43 per share in the prior year. The latest period results included $52.9 million of non-cash impairment charges primarily related to goodwill, intangible assets, and property impairments as a result of decision to combine its Abilene truckload brand into its Swift business.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.36 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly total revenue was $1.856 billion, down from $1.864 billion in the prior year.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.32 for the first quarter of 2026. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the first quarter

KNX closed Wednesday's regular trading session at $57.93, marking a gain of $2.86 or 5.19%. However, in after-hours trading, the stock pulled back to $55.70, down $2.23 or 3.85% as of 8:00 PM EST.

