02.10.2024 15:00:00
Knightscope Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards
Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq”) on October 1, 2024, confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
As previously disclosed, on June 4, 2024, a Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the Company an extension to comply with the Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which required the Company to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days to regain compliance. On October 1, 2024, Nasdaq notified the Company that from September 16, 2024, through September 30, 2024, the Company’s minimum bid price was $1.00 per share or higher and, accordingly, the Company regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and that the matter was now closed.
About Knightscope
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.
