Kohl’s Delivers More Gifts, Great Prices and New Store Experiences This Holiday

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) unveils its plans for the holiday season to deliver more gifts at affordable prices, an inspiring shopping experience featuring new in-store curations, and value all season long, with new deals every week throughout November and December.

"Kohl’s understands how busy the holiday season is for families, so we’re ready to help with everything they need to prepare and celebrate from decorating to gifting and hosting,” said Nick Jones, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. "Our expanded assortment across categories further positions Kohl’s as a destination for gifting at great prices.”

Double the Gifts for the Whole Family at Great Prices

With nearly twice the number of gift options this year, Kohl’s is the gifting destination for shoppers this holiday. New this year, Kohl’s Value Gift Shop features stocking stuffers and grab-and-go gifts at a great value every day with prices as low as $3, $5 and $8, with the majority of gifts under $5 and hundreds of options under $10.

Kohl’s stores will provide inspiration and solutions for gift givers, with more curated gifting displays throughout the store and gift sets across categories. With go-to’s including twice as many Sephora at Kohl’s gift sets available, jewelry gifts under $25, and toys starting as low as $5.99 with thousands of options under $20, it’s easy to get something for everyone on your list at Kohl’s. Plus, new digital experiences such as an interactive Gifting Quiz, co-branded Pinterest x Kohl’s content and custom gift board, and curated gift guides and lookbooks will make shopping for everyone fast and fun.

New Products, Styles and In-Store Curations

There is so much holiday magic in Kohl’s stores this season, with new curations and experiences to discover. Shoppers will find everything they need to deck the halls with 50% more seasonal decor items, including a prominent front-of-store positioning and a new in-store Kohl’s Tree Farm featuring an expanded assortment of trees, ornaments, lighting, inflatables, and more. Plus, a larger offering of gift-giving essentials with nearly 50% more holiday cards and gift wrap.

Kohl’s has added new brands across men’s, women’s and kids' apparel, including more dress and occasion options and new dedicated dress shops in all stores. Shoppers will also find the season’s must-have styles and products for the whole family with newness in cozy sleepwear, fleece, sweaters, and boots.

Customers will also find a deeper selection of pet, tech and electronics, personal care and wellness, kitchen electrics, and novelty gifts. Plus, for the first time this holiday, Babies"R”Us at Kohl’s, in 200 stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, offers an entirely new assortment of baby gear for new and growing families.

A Season Full of Deals, Great Services and Community Support

Shoppers can count on Kohl’s for great deals all season long - with incredible savings events throughout November and December. Plus, the customer-favorite $15 for $50 Kohl’s Cash* earn makes its return in early November, and during Black Friday Week through Cyber Monday. Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day allowing associates to celebrate with their families.

On Black Friday, Kohl’s will kick off a season of in-store events, sweepstakes and giveaways that will run through December and give shoppers even more to get excited about.

Kohl’s free-to-join loyalty program gives families even more ways to save and the opportunity to earn 5% in Rewards every day or 7.5% in Rewards** with a Kohl’s Card. And new this season, the Kohl’s Rewards Visa® offers customers expanded earning power on all purchases, including gas and grocery stores***.

Shopping is also fast and easy with conveniences including free in store pick up, and new this holiday, customers can use Instacart to shop Kohl’s and get same-day delivery.

In recognition of the season of giving, Kohl’s is donating more than $400,000 total to over 200 nonprofits across the country to purchase needed items for their organizations and the individuals they serve through the Kohl’s Cares® Shopping Grant program.

For more Kohl’s news and to stay up to date on all the holiday happenings at Kohl’s, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

