Kohl's Donates More Than $2.5 Million to Seven Milwaukee Nonprofits

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today more than $2.5 million in commitments to Milwaukee-area nonprofits through partnership renewals with Acts Housing, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Milwaukee Art Museum, Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, Safe & Sound, and Zoological Society of Milwaukee. This support furthers Kohl’s commitment to helping improve the health and wellness of families in its hometown.

"It’s an honor for Kohl’s to call the Milwaukee area home, and we are proud to do our part in making our communities stronger by providing support to nonprofits helping to improve the lives of local families,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations. "These organizations do incredible work and we’re looking forward to continuing to make a positive impact together.”

Acts Housing

Kohl’s has committed to donating $500,000 to Acts Housing over the next two years to provide BIPOC individuals and low-to-moderate income families in Milwaukee with access to financial homebuyer education, lending services, home rehab coaching, and real estate services. New programming includes their "Act on Homeownership" series, which offers in-person flash homebuyer coaching programs held at community venues, and a community partnership program so neighborhood organizations can leverage Acts Housing as an effective option for affordable housing needs. Kohl's will also continue to gift housewarming welcome kits to every family that closes on a home with Acts Housing. Since 2020, Kohl’s has committed more than $1.5 million in donations to Acts Housing.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Over the next two years, Kohl’s has committed $550,000 in grants to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to continue supporting leadership and character-building programs for Milwaukee-area youth. These programs include mentoring, social-emotional well-being, and college and career planning. Kohl’s funding supports the Youth of the Year competition, BGCGM’s Torch and Keystone Clubs – which involve youth-led community service projects – and the G.I.R.L.S Leadership Cohort, an all-girls program that emphasizes empowering young women and helping them realize their full potential as leaders. Since 2017, Kohl’s has committed more than $2 million in donations to BGCGM.

Greater Milwaukee Urban League

Kohl’s continues their partnership with the Greater Milwaukee Urban League through a $100,000 commitment over the next year to support education, employment, and advocacy. Since 2020, Kohl’s has committed more than $500,000 in donations to GMUL to help fund programs such as the Graduate to Employment program, which provides students with career exploration alternatives to college, a S.T.E.A.M. (Science Technology, Engineering, Agriculture/Arts, and Math) Summit, Laptop/Scholarship Award program, and Working Wednesdays to connect employers with job seekers.

Milwaukee Art Museum

With a $550,000 commitment from Kohl’s over the next two years, the Milwaukee Art Museum will continue offering artmaking opportunities through the Kohl’s Art Studio at the Museum, in the community and online. Additionally, four Kohl's Family Sundays events will transform the entire Museum into an artmaking extravaganza, inviting visitors to explore the Museum in new and different ways. Kohl’s has committed more than $10 million in donations to the Museum since 2008.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin

Kohl’s has committed to donating $200,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin over the next two years with funding to support family programming, such as art and music therapy, tickets to family-friendly attractions, and in-House performances. In addition, the grant will be used to continue funding the Happy Wheels Hospitality Cart, which makes stops throughout Children’s Wisconsin offering art supplies, games, books, personal care items, and more for patients and caregivers. Since 2014, Kohl’s has committed more than $1 million in donations to RMHC®.

Safe & Sound

Over the next two years, Kohl’s commitment of $350,000 to Safe & Sound will support improving safety at a neighborhood level through Safe & Sound’s Collective Impact framework and Neighborhood Action Plans for five priority areas. Components of each plan include identifying needs of the area, plans to decrease nuisance activities/locations, creation of communal art or recreation spaces, and developing relationships between the community and involved stakeholders. Kohl’s has committed more than $1 million in donations to Safe & Sound since 2017.

Zoological Society of Milwaukee

Kohl’s support of the Zoological Society of Milwaukee continues with a $500,000 commitment over two years for the Kohl's Wild Theater, which provides fun and educational conservation-themed theater performances to engage children and their families. Plays take place at the zoo, schools, community centers, libraries, and other community gatherings across Milwaukee. Since 2005, Kohl’s has committed more than $6 million in donations to the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

Funding for select nonprofits is made possible through the Kohl's Cares Goods for Good merchandise program; 100% of the net profit from Goods for Good books and toys is given to nonprofits that support the health and wellness of families in our communities nationwide. Throughout its history, Kohl’s Cares has committed more than $160 million to Milwaukee-area organizations supporting family health and wellness while addressing disparities head-on. In addition to Kohl’s 16 hometown partners, the company also offers the Kohl’s Cares Hometown Giving program, which provides nonprofits the opportunity to apply for a grant up to $25,000. To learn more, please visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

