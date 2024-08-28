Kohl's Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024.

Net sales decreased 4.2% and comparable sales decreased 5.1%

Gross margin increased 59 basis points

Diluted earnings per share of $0.59 versus $0.52 in the prior year

Inventory declined 9%

Updates full year 2024 financial outlook

Committed to returning capital to shareholders through the dividend and further strengthening balance sheet

Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said, "We have taken significant action to reposition Kohl’s for future growth. However, our efforts have yet to fully yield the intended outcome due in part to a continued challenging consumer environment and softness in our core business. During the second quarter, our customers exhibited more discretion in their spending, which pressured our sales even as customers transacted more frequently. This overshadowed strong performance in our key growth areas, including Sephora, home decor, gifting, and impulse. In spite of this, we continued to execute well operationally, enabling us to deliver a 13% increase in earnings driven by gross margin expansion and strong inventory and expense management.”

"Looking ahead, we are focused on ensuring that the substantial work that we’ve done across product, value, and experience is fully recognized by both new and existing customers. We will also capitalize on new opportunities such as our partnership with Babies "R” Us and expect to continue to benefit from our key growth areas. Our conviction in our strategy remains strong and our operating discipline, solid cash flow generation, and healthy balance sheet will continue to support us as we work to return Kohl’s to growth,” Kingsbury continued.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Comparisons refer to the 13-week period ended August 3, 2024 versus the 13-week period ended July 29, 2023

Net sales decreased 4.2% year-over-year, to $3.5 billion, with comparable sales down 5.1%.

decreased 4.2% year-over-year, to $3.5 billion, with comparable sales down 5.1%. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 39.6%, an increase of 59 basis points.

as a percentage of net sales was 39.6%, an increase of 59 basis points. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 4.2% year-over-year, to $1.2 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 33.5%, a decrease of 1 basis point year-over-year.

decreased 4.2% year-over-year, to $1.2 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 33.5%, a decrease of 1 basis point year-over-year. Operating income was $166 million compared to $163 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 4.4%, an increase of 26 basis points year-over-year.

was $166 million compared to $163 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 4.4%, an increase of 26 basis points year-over-year. Net income was $66 million, or $0.59 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $58 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the prior year.

was $66 million, or $0.59 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $58 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the prior year. Inventory was $3.2 billion, a decrease of 9% year-over-year.

was $3.2 billion, a decrease of 9% year-over-year. Operating cash flow was $254 million as compared to $430 million in the prior year.

was $254 million as compared to $430 million in the prior year. Long-term debt was reduced by $113 million through the redemption of the remaining 9.50% notes due May 15, 2025.

Six Months Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Comparisons refer to the 26-week period ended August 3, 2024 versus the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023

Net sales decreased 4.7% year-over-year, to $6.7 billion, with comparable sales down 4.8%.

decreased 4.7% year-over-year, to $6.7 billion, with comparable sales down 4.8%. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 39.6%, an increase of 54 basis points.

as a percentage of net sales was 39.6%, an increase of 54 basis points. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 2.5% year-over-year, to $2.5 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 34.8%, an increase of 78 basis points year-over-year.

decreased 2.5% year-over-year, to $2.5 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 34.8%, an increase of 78 basis points year-over-year. Operating income was $209 million compared to $261 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 2.9%, a decrease of 56 basis points year-over-year.

was $209 million compared to $261 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 2.9%, a decrease of 56 basis points year-over-year. Net income was $39 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $72 million, or $0.65 per diluted share in the prior year.

was $39 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $72 million, or $0.65 per diluted share in the prior year. Operating cash flow was $247 million as compared to $228 million in the prior year.

was $247 million as compared to $228 million in the prior year. Long-term debt was reduced by $113 million through the redemption of the remaining 9.50% notes due May 15, 2025.

Updated 2024 Financial and Capital Allocation Outlook

For the full year 2024, which has 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in full year 2023, the Company’s guidance excludes the potential impact from credit card late fee regulatory changes. The Company currently expects the following:

Net sales: A decrease of (4%) to a decrease of (6%)

A decrease of (4%) to a decrease of (6%) Comparable sales: A decrease of (3%) to a decrease of (5%)

A decrease of (3%) to a decrease of (5%) Operating margin: In the range of 3.4% to 3.8%

In the range of 3.4% to 3.8% Diluted EPS: In the range of $1.75 to $2.25

In the range of $1.75 to $2.25 Capital Expenditures: Approximately $500 million, including expansion of Sephora partnership and other store-related investments

Approximately $500 million, including expansion of Sephora partnership and other store-related investments Dividend: On August 13, 2024, Kohl’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable September 25, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

About Kohl's

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value and convenience for our customers. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its long-term strategy and its purpose to take care of families’ realest moments. Kohl's serves millions of families in its more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, online at Kohls.com, and through the Kohl's App. With a large national footprint, Kohl’s is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Net sales $ 3,525 $ 3,678 $ 6,703 $ 7,033 Other revenue 207 217 411 433 Total revenue 3,732 3,895 7,114 7,466 Cost of merchandise sold 2,128 2,242 4,051 4,289 Gross margin rate 39.6% 39.0% 39.6% 39.0% Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,250 1,304 2,478 2,542 As a percent of total revenue 33.5% 33.5% 34.8% 34.1% Depreciation and amortization 188 186 376 374 Operating income 166 163 209 261 Interest expense, net 86 89 169 173 Income before income taxes 80 74 40 88 Provision for income taxes 14 16 1 16 Net income $ 66 $ 58 $ 39 $ 72 Average number of shares: Basic 111 110 111 110 Diluted 112 111 112 111 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.35 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.35 $ 0.65

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 231 $ 204 Merchandise inventories 3,151 3,474 Other 331 296 Total current assets 3,713 3,974 Property and equipment, net 7,502 7,945 Operating leases 2,507 2,493 Other assets 458 382 Total assets $ 14,180 $ 14,794 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,317 $ 1,376 Accrued liabilities 1,185 1,246 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 410 560 Current portion of: Long-term debt 353 111 Finance leases and financing obligations 81 84 Operating leases 92 93 Total current liabilities 3,438 3,470 Long-term debt 1,173 1,637 Finance leases and financing obligations 2,574 2,730 Operating leases 2,795 2,777 Deferred income taxes 95 121 Other long-term liabilities 275 324 Shareholders’ equity: 3,830 3,735 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 14,180 $ 14,794

KOHL’S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 39 $ 72 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 376 374 Share-based compensation 16 20 Deferred income taxes (15) (7) Non-cash lease expense 44 48 Other non-cash items 11 (2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (269) (283) Other current and long-term assets (59) 61 Accounts payable 183 46 Accrued and other long-term liabilities (25) (52) Operating lease liabilities (54) (49) Net cash provided by operating activities 247 228 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (239) (338) Proceeds from sale of real estate — 4 Other 2 (1) Net cash used in investing activities (237) (335) Financing activities Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 318 475 Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares (9) (13) Dividends paid (111) (110) Repayment of long-term borrowings (113) (164) Premium paid on redemption of debt (5) — Finance lease and financing obligation payments (42) (47) Proceeds from financing obligations — 17 Net cash provided by financing activities 38 158 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 48 51 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 183 153 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 231 $ 204

