Kroger RTE Apple Walnut With Chicken Salad Bowl Recalled

(RTTNews) - Tracy, California-based Taylor Farms Pacific is recalling around 19,976 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products under Korger brand, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.

The agency cited misbranding and the possible presence of undeclared wheat, a known allergen, for the recall.

The recall involves 5.5-oz. clear plastic bowl containers with "kroger Apple Walnut With Chicken Salad Kit For One" with use by dates of 03/12/24 through 03/22/24.

The affected lot codes include TFPM059B41, TFPM060B41, TFPM061A41, TFPM062A41, TFPM063B41, TFPM064A41, TFPM064B41, TFPM065A41, TFPM066A41, TFPM067A41, TFPM068A41, TFPM069B42, and TFPM071A41.

The RTE apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products were produced from February 28 through March 9, and hold establishment number "P-34013".

The impacted items were shipped to retail locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The recall was initiated after the company found the issue during a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels. The firm then notified FSIS that the product may contain wheat, which is not declared on the label.

However, there have no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

Over concern that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators, the agency urged them to throw away the recalled products or return to the place of purchase.

In similar recalls due to undeclared wheat, Stonewall Kitchen last week called back Gluten Free Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix.

In February, Broadview, Illinois-based Vanee Foods recalled around 9,564 pounds of Sysco branded chicken flavored base product for undeclared wheat and soy.

