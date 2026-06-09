KULR Technology Appoints Michael Kimel As CFO

(RTTNews) - KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR), an energy-systems platform, announced Tuesday the appointments of Michael Kimel as Chief Financial Officer and Steven Perez as a new independent Board member of the Company, each effective June 9, 2026.

In connection with his appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Kimel resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective June 9, 2026.

Kimel, an executive economist with more than 30 years of experience improving profitability, optimizing cost structures, and leading data-driven financial strategy, previously served as Audit Committee Chair of KULRs Board of Directors.

Kimel has spent his career helping organizations improve margins, optimize pricing, and create more disciplined financial and operating frameworks. He founded Pricimetrics, a consulting firm, and prior to that served as Senior Vice President of Pricing and Analytics at OmniSource United.

Previously, he served as Senior Director of Pricing and Market Analytics at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. Earlier in his career, he held pricing, analytics, and strategy roles at FirstEnergy, and Sears Holdings. Meanwhile, Perez brings more than 25 years of sales, marketing, product marketing, and go-to-market leadership experience across some of Silicon Valley's most successful technology companies.