LadRx And ImmunityBio Agree To Terminate Aldoxorubicin License

(RTTNews) - LadRx Corp. and NantCell Inc., together with NantCell's parent company ImmunityBio, Inc., have agreed to a mutual termination of the license of aldoxorubicin entered into in 2017. Therefore, LadRx regains control of aldoxorubicin.

In 2023, LadRx transferred the royalty and milestone rights of arimoclomol and aldoxorubicin to XOMA Corp. (XOMA) in exchange for $5 million in upfront gross proceeds, up to an additional $2 million for milestones related to arimoclomol and $5 million for milestones related to aldoxorubicin.

XOMA consented to the mutual termination of the LadRx-NantCell agreement in order to facilitate the return of the program to LadRx.

In parallel, LadRx and XOMA have amended their 2023 Royalty Purchase Agreement to provide XOMA with a low-single-digit synthetic royalty on aldoxorubicin and a mid-single-digit percentage of any economics derived by LadRx from future out-license agreements related to aldoxorubicin.

The agreement between LadRx and XOMA regarding future royalties and milestones associated with arimoclomol is not affected by the termination of the aldoxorubicin license between LadRx and NantCell.