|
12.09.2024 13:31:49
Lazard Posts Preliminary Aug. AUM Of Approx. $244.3 Bln - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) reported that its preliminary assets under management, or AUM, as of August 31, 2024 totaled approximately $244.3 billion. The AUM included net outflows of $7.5 billion, market appreciation of $2.8 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $3.0 billion. The company noted that the gross outflows included approximately $7 billion from one client that restructured its developed market assets into passive strategies.
Lazard is a preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.
