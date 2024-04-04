LECTRA: Availability of the information relating to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of April 26, 2024

Availability of the information relating to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of April 26, 2024

Paris, April 4, 2024 – The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Lectra will take place on Friday April 26, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. (CET), at the head office situated at 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris.

The notice of meeting (avis de reunion valant avis de convocation), which was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated March 20, 2024, bulletin n°35, includes the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to this Shareholders’ Meeting and the conditions for participation and exercise of voting rights.

All the documents relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting, as referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available online and can be downloaded directly on the Lectra website: https://www.lectra.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings.

The documents and information relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting are also available to shareholders at Lectra’s head office, or may be received by letter post through a simple and free request addressed to Lectra, Investor Relations, 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris, under the conditions provided by current legal and regulatory provisions.

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The Group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The Group is proud to state that its 3,000 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 478 million euros in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext, where it is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Shares, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150.

