13.08.2024 14:40:29

Leidos Gets $191 Mln Contract From U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced that it has been awarded a contract worth $191 million by the Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground. This contract aims to deliver integrated lifecycle software and management solutions supporting the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command.

The contract spans a five-year performance period, with an option for a six-month extension.

The scope of work includes the provision of cyber-hardened software, systems engineering, technical services, and software integration.

Leidos will be responsible for supporting more than seven mission software systems, such as the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System, Joint Automated Deep Operations Coordination System, and AN/TPQ-53 Multi-Mission Radar.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Leidos Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Leidos Holdings Inc 130,85 -0,08% Leidos Holdings Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen