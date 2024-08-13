|
13.08.2024 14:40:29
Leidos Gets $191 Mln Contract From U.S. Army
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced that it has been awarded a contract worth $191 million by the Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground. This contract aims to deliver integrated lifecycle software and management solutions supporting the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command.
The contract spans a five-year performance period, with an option for a six-month extension.
The scope of work includes the provision of cyber-hardened software, systems engineering, technical services, and software integration.
Leidos will be responsible for supporting more than seven mission software systems, such as the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System, Joint Automated Deep Operations Coordination System, and AN/TPQ-53 Multi-Mission Radar.
