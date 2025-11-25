Leidos Holdings Aktie
Leidos To Partner With Quadridox To Develop Advanced CT-XRDI Baggage Screening System
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a provider of technology and engineering services and solution, has partnered with Quadridox, Inc. to integrate CT and X-ray diffraction imaging technologies into a new advanced checked-baggage screening system designed to enhance security and maintain fast throughput.
The agreement combines the company's examiner 3DX CT platform with Quadridox's DELPHI XRDI technology, giving airports deeper visibility into potential threats and helping them align with evolving regulatory requirements.
The integrated system is designed to improve detection rates for prohibited items hidden within baggage while reducing false positives, supporting smoother operations amid rising passenger volumes.
The company said that the combined CT-XRDI solution has delivered strong results in internal testing without slowing analysis speeds.
Data collection is underway at internal and government sites, and new detection algorithms are being developed ahead of a planned airport trial in 2026.
In the pre-market trading, Leidos is 0.77% higher at $188.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.
