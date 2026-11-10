Leonardo DRS Gets NAVAIR Contract For DAIRCM Aircraft Survivability System

(RTTNews) - Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Leonardo DRS a three-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for low-rate initial production of the AN/AAQ-45 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure, or DAIRCM, aircraft survivability system. DRS will provide hardware production, aircraft integration, systems engineering, program management and associated logistics support.

The DRS DAIRCM system is a lightweight aircraft survivability suite designed for small- and medium-sized aircraft with demanding size, weight and integration requirements. The integrated modular system combines advanced missile warning, directed infrared countermeasures, laser warning and hostile-fire indication to help protect aircraft and crews from surface-to-air threats.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Leonardo DRS shares are down 0.03 percent to $36.40.