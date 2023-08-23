|
23.08.2023 21:00:00
LiveRamp to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference
LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced that its CEO Scott Howe will present at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:45pm ET.
Links to the live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on LiveRamp’s investor relations website.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp is the leading data collaboration platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823960977/en/
