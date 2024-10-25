Lleida.net increases sales and EBITDA according to audited results for the first half of 2024

Madrid, October 25.- Technology services quoted company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) recorded sales of 9.57 million euros in the first half of 2024, according to audited data presented by the company to the market today.

This figure represents a 10% increase in sales compared to the same period in 2023, when sales of the ICX Wholesale line accounted for 38% of the company's revenues.

In the first six months of the year, the listed company recorded EBIDTA of 1.38 million, with operating income of €389,000 and pre-tax income of €261,000, or a 130% increase over the same half of 2023.

EBITDA, 476% higher than in the first half of 2023, signals a return to profit after the implementation of a strict Recovery Plan at the end of last year.

The company has put all its efforts in 2024 into maintaining and improving margins per sale. Of the company's total revenues in the first half, 38% came from the ICX Wholesale line, while 11% originated from the registered electronic notification line.

The company recorded growth in sales of the SMS Solutions line, aimed at its customers in Spain, which increased sales by 101,000 euros.

In a regulatory document presented to the market today, the company explains that "our strategy is focused on increasing the number of standard users, which require fewer technical resources and offer greater profitability.”

"This approach has had a progressive impact on our sales, by simplifying processes that are cheaper than custom developments lead to higher profitability and have a larger potential market,” it adds.

At the end of last year, the company implemented a Recovery Plan that included an employment regulation process, which reduced its average workforce by 26%. Personnel expenses during the year have been reduced by 16% over the six-month period, while the company has saved 478,000 euros in external services.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015. It has a presence on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris and OTC Markets in New York, as well as in Frankfurt.

The company presented, last November 2023, a Comprehensive Recovery Plan with the objective of putting the company back on the path to growth.

The company has received more than 300 patents from 60 countries for its innovations in certified electronic notification, contracting and signature, and is considered one of the leaders in the industry.



