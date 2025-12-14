Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
Looking for a Consumer Staples ETF? Here's How XLP and RSPS Compare on Cost, Risk, and Earnings
The State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLP) stands out for its low cost and larger assets under management (AUM), while the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPS) offers broader exposure to mid-tier staples stocks via equal weighting.Both XLP and RSPS target the U.S. consumer defensive sector, but XLP tracks the sector's largest names with a market-cap-weighted approach, whereas RSPS gives each constituent an equal footing. This comparison highlights differences in cost, performance, risk, and portfolio structure to help investors determine which style best fits their goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.
