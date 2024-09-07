|
07.09.2024 10:20:00
Looking for the Next Big Growth Opportunity? It Might Not Be in Artificial Intelligence.
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been among the best investments you could have owned in your portfolio over the past few years. Nvidia has generated an incredible 675% gain in just two years and has led the AI charge in the markets. It's still a hot buy right now as investors expect more growth from the business in the future.But Nvidia and many other AI stocks now trade at significantly larger valuations than they did a few years ago. And those high prices can make it much more difficult to earn a strong return from here on out. At the same time, these high-priced stocks are vulnerable to slowing market conditions and have more room to fall during a downturn than more moderately valued investments.Now may be a good time for investors to consider other growth stocks and opportunities, which may have a lot more upside in the long run. One underrated sector to focus on today is cannabis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
