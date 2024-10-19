|
Looking to Buy Your First AI Stock? This Is the Best Choice (Hint: It's Not Nvidia).
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dominated the artificial intelligence boom thus far, and it's easy to see why.The company has a monopoly-like share of the data center GPU market with an estimated 98% in 2023. Those are the components that cloud hyperscalers like Amazon and Microsoft and AI start-ups like OpenAI depend on to run intensive generative AI applications like ChatGPT. Demand continues to outstrip supply for its chips, and its new Blackwell platform is already sold out for the next 12 months, as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described demand for the new chips as "insane."
