L'Oréal 9-Month Sales Rise 7.7%

(RTTNews) - L'Oréal SA (LRLCY.PK, OR.PA, LOR.DE) reported on Wednesday nine-month 2026 sales of €35.34 billion, up 7.7% year on year from €32.81 billion. Like-for-like growth was 6.9%, as the beauty group continued to outperform the global market.

Third-quarter sales rose 11.9% on a reported basis to €11.56 billion from €10.33 billion, while like-for-like growth reached 7.2%. Adjusted like-for-like growth accelerated to 7.7%, supported by volume and product mix.

All four divisions recorded growth during the first nine months. Professional Products led with adjusted like-for-like growth of 12.3%, followed by Dermatological Beauty at 11.6%. L'Oréal Luxe grew 5.8%, while Consumer Products advanced 4.2%.

Fragrances and haircare remained key growth drivers, while skincare momentum accelerated. E-commerce sales increased around 17%, significantly outpacing the online market.

Commenting on the figures, Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal, said: "L'Oréal delivered an exceptional third quarter as adjusted like-for-like growth accelerated to +7.7%. The global beauty market, once again, proved its resilience in a challenging context - and we continued to significantly outpace it. Driven by the success of our innovation plan, and the passion of our teams, we continue to win in haircare and fragrances but are now also outperforming the market in the all-important skincare category."