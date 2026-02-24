Lucid Aktie

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

24.02.2026 23:31:29

Lucid Group Reports Higher Q4 Revenue

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter and full-year results. The company reported a sharp increase in fourth-quarter revenue, while its quarterly net loss widened, and its full-year loss narrowed slightly compared to 2024.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, revenue more than doubled to $522.7 million from $234.5 million a year earlier. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1.17 billion, versus $636.9 million a year earlier. Loss per share was $3.62, compared with $2.24 in the prior-year quarter.

For the full year 2025, revenue increased to $1.35 billion from $807.8 million in 2024. Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $3.79 billion, compared with $3.06 billion in 2024.

Loss per share for the full year was $12.09 compared with $12.52 in 2024.

LCID is currently trading after hours at $9.45, down $0.47 or 4.74 percent on the Nasdaq.

