Lumen Technologies Stock Is Up Nearly 500% in Less Than 2 Months. Time to Buy?

After years of declines and fears of bankruptcy, the tide might have turned for the beleaguered telco Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN). The stock suffered amid its dated infrastructure and lack of appealing service offerings. Also, with close to $19 billion in debt and continuing financial struggles, its long-term survival was in question.Fortunately, relief might have come thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). The company's extensive network positions it to provide connectivity across data centers, giving it a critical role in today's technology industry. But does that make the stock a buy after its massive gains? Let's take a closer look.Before this partnership, it had appeared the tech world had passed by Lumen. The company was best known for its extensive network of wireline and cable assets. Investors increasingly dropped its services, and a stock that once topped $45 per share in 2011 briefly traded below $1 per share in the early summer of 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool