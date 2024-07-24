Lannion, July 24, 2024 – 17:35

LUMIBIRD RECEIVES NEW ORDERS FROM THALES

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), a European leader in laser technologies, announces that Lumibird Photonics Sweden AB has recently received major orders from Thales for laser rangefinders.

The total order value is approximately SEK 150 million (€12.8m), adding to the contracts previously announced, and the contract period is 2025-2028. The work will be carried out at the Lumibird facility in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"The new orders further underlines our long-term commitment to Thales as well as our ability to meet the market demands”, says Carina Harnesk, CEO of Lumibird Photonics Sweden.

"Lumibird is proud to offer a wide range of high performance laser systems to the defense market. Lumibird secures the supply chain through a high content of internally produced critical components”, says Marc Le Flohic, CEO and President of the Lumibird Group.

Lumibird Group is one of Europe’s leading specialists within laser technologies for advanced Defence, Scientific and Medical applications. Within Defence, it specializes in laser rangefinders, laser designators and LIDAR technology for Naval, Land, Airborne and Space applications.

Next date: H1 2024 results, 24/09/2024 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defense and space, environment, topography and safety, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and over €203.6m in sales in 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

