LXP Industrial Trust Q4 Adj. FFO Flat With Last Year

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) reported fourth quarter adjusted company FFO of $47.0 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to adjusted company FFO of $47.0 million, or $0.79 per share, a year ago. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $27.1 million, or $0.46 per share, compared with $31.4 million, or $0.54 per share.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, total gross revenues were $86.7 million, compared with total gross revenues of $100.9 million, last year. The company said the decrease is primarily attributable to additional rental revenue of $15 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 related to a tenant exercising a purchase option in a sales-type lease.

LXP estimates adjusted company FFO guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026, will be within an expected range of $3.22 to $3.37 per share.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, LXP shares are up 5.12 percent to $54.20.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.