05.01.2023 22:15:00
MAA Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call
GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter and full-year performance and conduct a question-and-answer session.
The conference call-in number is (866) 952-8559 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International). The Conference ID is MAA. A replay of the conference call will be available from February 2, 2023 through February 16, 2023 by dialing (800) 839-5576 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-2555 (International).
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com and an audio archive of the call will be posted on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.
About MAA
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.
