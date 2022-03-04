|
MAA to Present at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
GERMANTOWN, Tenn., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference.
H. Eric Bolton, Jr., Chairman and CEO of MAA plans to give a company overview followed by an informal question-and-answer session that may include discussion regarding market conditions and MAA's previously disclosed guidance. The presentation and Q&A will take place on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last for approximately 35 minutes.
A live webcast of the presentation is accessible through the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com, and through the following link:
https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/mid-america-apartment-communities-mar-2022
The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website after the conclusion of the live event.
About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.
