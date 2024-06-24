MaaT Pharma Appoints Gianfranco Pittari, M.D. Ph.D, as Chief Medical Officer

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the "Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Gianfranco Pittari, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Pittari brings over 15 years of international experience in clinical research and drug development in hematology, oncology, and immunology. He will join the executive management team and oversee the clinical programs of the Company’s innovative microbiome-based drug candidates.

"We are very pleased to welcome Gianfranco to MaaT Pharma. With his extensive experience leading clinical studies from early development through late-stage trials, he is a valuable addition to MaaT Pharma’s team during this critical period of growth as our lead asset, MaaT013, nears Phase 3 trial completion,” said Hervé Affagard, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of MaaT Pharma. "Dr. Pittari’s international background strengthens our growing global team, reinforcing our expertise to excel in serving patients worldwide.”

Dr. Pittari has extensive medical experience in drug development, particularly in oncology and hematology. His clinical work includes leading successful Phase I-III clinical trials at Celgene Corporation - Bristol Myers Squibb, where he was instrumental in the development of the first CAR T cell therapy for Multiple Myeloma (Abecma® - idecabtagene vicleucel), currently approved in both the US and the EU for use in earlier lines of treatment in patients with relapsed and refractory disease. Before joining MaaT Pharma, he served as Executive Medical Director at Autolus, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T Cell therapies treating cancer and autoimmune disease. He also held the position of Senior Consultant Hematology-BMT at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research in the State of Qatar, a leading international hub providing state-of-the-art clinical care, where he treated patients with hematological conditions and took part in multiple academic initiatives.

"I am inspired by MaaT Pharma’s ambition and vision to serve physicians and bring innovative treatments to patients with high unmet needs in oncology,” stated Dr. Pittari, Chief Medical Officer. "I look forward to bringing my experience to support the team and contributing to the advancement of our microbiome drug candidates to help patients with cancer.”

Dr. Pittari holds an M.D. degree from the University of Pavia, completed a Hematology fellowship at the University of Parma, and earned a Ph.D. in Immunology from Paris-Sud University. He has also conducted extensive academic research at both Gustave Roussy and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single-arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

