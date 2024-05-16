MAIA Biotechnology Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., (NYSE American: MAIA) ("MAIA”, the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that an abstract about its Phase 2 THIO-101 clinical trial named "A phase 2, multicenter, open-label, dose-optimization study evaluating telomere-targeting agent THIO sequenced with cemiplimab in patients with advanced NSCLC: Updated results” was accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting, to take place May 31-June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The poster is scheduled for presentation on June 3, 2024, from 1:30pm to 4:30pm CST.

"We are proud to accept ASCO’s invitation to present at its 2024 Annual Meeting, the most significant gathering of oncology professionals worldwide,” said Vlad Vitoc, M.D., MAIA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to revealing the newest efficacy results from THIO-101 and discussing our pioneering telomere targeting science underlying THIO, the first and only cancer treatment of its kind in clinical development.”

MAIA’s abstract will be available online at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2024 website during the week prior to the conference start date, and the poster will be published on maiabiotech.com on the day of the presentation, June 3, 2024.

The 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting will feature more than 200 sessions and 5,000 posters complementing the theme, "The Art and Science of Cancer Care: From Comfort to Cure.”

About ASCO

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology is the world's leading professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals caring for people with cancer. Its mission is to conquer cancer through research, education, and promotion of the highest quality, equitable patient care. ASCO’s vision is a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. asco.org

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

MAIA cautions that all statements, other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as "may,” "might,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "project,” "intend,” "future,” "potential,” or "continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that statements are not forward-looking. For example, all statements we make regarding (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, and (vii) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates, are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In this release, unless the context requires otherwise, "MAIA,” "Company,” "we,” "our,” and "us” refers to MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516196926/en/