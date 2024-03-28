MAIA Biotechnology Announces Share Purchases by Directors Cristian Luput and Ramiro Guerrero

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., (NYSE American: MAIA) ("MAIA”, the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that independent directors Cristian Luput and Ramiro Guerrero, J.D, LL.M. made individual purchases of 69,282 and 6,928 shares of common stock, respectively, as part of the Company’s recent private placement of common stock and warrants.

Vlad Vitoc, M.D., MAIA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "It’s rewarding to recognize Cristian and Ramiro, along with several additional board members, for their participation in our private funding round that closed on March 11th. We consider their support as strong votes of confidence in our advancing pipeline and regulatory pathways for MAIA’s novel anti-cancer immunotherapies.”

"I am a strong believer in the potential for MAIA’s new science for cancer therapy to transform the entire field of cancer research and discovery,” said Mr. Luput. "I believe MAIA is well positioned to create a great deal of value for its shareholders over time,” added Mr. Guerrero.

Additional board members that participated in the Company’s recent private placement include MAIA’s top investor, Ms. Adelina Louie Ngar Yee, and Dr. Stan Smith, investor in every funding round since MAIA’s inception.

Mr. Luput is the founder and CEO of Optimus Realty Inc, a full-service real estate company specializing in brokering, managing and developing residential properties in Chicago. Over the course of his career, Mr. Luput has successfully completed multiple multi-million dollar real estate partnerships, consolidations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Mr. Guerrero is the founder and CEO of IMPERIO, Inc., a Chicago-based real estate investment and brokerage organization. In addition to his 20+ years in real estate, Mr. Guerrero is a venture capitalist aiding entrepreneurs and small businesses in business startups.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

