MAIA Biotechnology CEO Details Immuno-Oncology Cancer Treatment Candidates and Development Pipeline in Letter to Shareholders

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., (NYSE American: MAIA) ("MAIA” or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today published a 2024 Letter to Shareholders by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vlad Vitoc, M.D., detailing the Company’s immuno-oncology cancer treatment candidates and development pipeline.

"At MAIA Biotechnology, our tenacious pursuit of innovative medicines to improve and extend people’s lives has led us to the forefront of cancer research. As we wrap up the Phase 2 clinical trial of our lead molecule THIO in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pursue additional indications and a pipeline of next-generation THIO-like molecules, we are creating a robust and transformational cancer treatment franchise,” states Dr. Vitoc at the opening of his shareholder letter.

Letter Highlights

THIO-101 Phase 2 clinical trial nears completion; survival and response data updates forthcoming.

Along with NSCLC, MAIA’s pipeline of immuno-oncology therapies includes multiple hard-to-treat cancers.

More than 80 THIO-like compounds have been developed for the Company’s second-generation telomere targeting program.

Company’s pipeline includes THIO-102 Phase 2 and THIO-103 Phase 2/3 clinical trials (planning stage), and Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies for second-generation telomere targeting agents.

MAIA's letter to shareholders is available at ir.maiabiotech.com.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

