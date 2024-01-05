MAIA Biotechnology to Present at Biotech Showcase 2024 on January 9, 2024

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., (NYSE American: MAIA) ("MAIA” or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing telomere-targeting immunotherapies for cancer, today announced its participation in the Biotech Showcase™ 2024 investor conference being held January 8-10, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vlad Vitoc, MD, MBA will present on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 11:30 am PST.

Dr. Vitoc will provide an update on the Company’s lead program, THIO, a potential first-in-class telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Exceptional preliminary efficacy data from the ongoing THIO-101 Phase 2 trial includes an unprecedented disease control rate (DCR) of 100% in second-line NSCLC treatment. Dr. Vitoc will also discuss multiple value-driving Company milestones expected in 2024 and beyond.

Conference details:

MAIA live presentation: 11:30 am PST, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Registration: Available on the conference website. 1-on-1 meetings: Requests available upon registration. Presentation slides: ir.maiabiotech.com under Company Info: Presentations

"We are delighted that MAIA Biotechnology will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Biotech Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton, producer for the event. "Biotech Showcase is a prime opportunity for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery.”

The Biotech Showcase investor conference focuses on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors. The conference takes place each year in San Francisco alongside the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

*Please note that the presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees can refer to the program agenda for more information.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

MAIA cautions that all statements, other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as "may,” "might,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "project,” "intend,” "future,” "potential,” or "continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that statements are not forward-looking. For example, all statements we make regarding (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, and (vii) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates, are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In this release, unless the context requires otherwise, "MAIA,” "Company,” "we,” "our,” and "us” refers to MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

