Major News for CrowdStrike Investors

Until July, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were flying high, having gained more than 50% since the start of the year. And that was part of a triple-digit increase over the past five years. That's as the company wowed existing customers and potential ones with its platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to protect their businesses from cyberattacks.In fact, CrowdStrike has become such a cybersecurity powerhouse that when the company launched a faulty software update in July, the world seemed to screech to a halt. Airlines, hospitals, and other businesses across sectors faced blue screens and couldn't continue with their daily operations.It launched a fix within about an hour, but some customers took weeks to recover. And the outage could have cost Fortune 500 companies more than $5 billion, according to insurance firm Parametrix.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool