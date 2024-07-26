MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 53 - 26 July 2024

DFDS A/S’ ownership of treasury shares exceeds 5.0% of the voting rights and share capital as a result of share buyback transactions. The share buyback programme was initiated on 9 February 2024.



This announcement is released pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.





We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





