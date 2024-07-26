|
26.07.2024 13:05:17
MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 53 - 26 July 2024
DFDS A/S’ ownership of treasury shares exceeds 5.0% of the voting rights and share capital as a result of share buyback transactions. The share buyback programme was initiated on 9 February 2024.
This announcement is released pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DFDS A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: DFDS A-S stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.24
|Ausblick: DFDS A-S stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DFDS A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DFDS A-S
|23,90
|0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.