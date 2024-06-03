|
03.06.2024 11:00:00
Making AI boring
Everyone wants in on the AI boom. For now, however, you can probably count on one hand the number of vendors cashing in.The most obvious one is Nvidia, of course, Nvidia has earned nation-state levels of cash for its GPUs ($26 billion in the first quarter of 2024 alone). Beyond Nvidia are the big cloud vendors and OpenAI. Beyond that cast of five, however, it’s pretty hard to find many—yet.That “yet” is the key here. We are absolutely in a frothy period for AI, where vendors are selling “hopium” and enterprises are buying just enough to fuel proofs of concept, without much production usage. That will change, especially as we move beyond today’s amazement. “Wow, look at how a few lines of text can create a visually impressive but practically useless video!” We are not yet into real use cases that mainstream enterprises are willing to spend on. It’s coming though, and that’s one reason vendors keep spending big on AI even though it’s not paying off (yet). But for now, someone needs to answer Sequoia’s $200 billion question.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
