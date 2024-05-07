07.05.2024 22:26:59

Manitowoc Company Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.5 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $16.5 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.1 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $495.1 million from $508.3 million last year.

Manitowoc Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.5 Mln. vs. $16.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $495.1 Mln vs. $508.3 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Manitowoc Co Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Manitowoc Co Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Manitowoc Co Inc Registered Shs 11,60 1,75% Manitowoc Co Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen