|
07.05.2024 22:26:59
Manitowoc Company Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $4.5 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $16.5 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.1 million or $0.14 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $495.1 million from $508.3 million last year.
Manitowoc Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $4.5 Mln. vs. $16.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $495.1 Mln vs. $508.3 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Manitowoc Co Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Manitowoc legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.24
|Ausblick: Manitowoc stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Manitowoc Co Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Manitowoc Co Inc Registered Shs
|11,60
|1,75%