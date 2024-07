Mannatech Appoints James Clavijo As CFO

(RTTNews) - Mannatech Inc.(MTEX) announced that it appointed James Clavijo as Chief Financial Officer of effective July 1, 2024.

James Clavijo has more than 25 years of experience in executive, finance, and accounting activities. He has served as CFO for biotech, medical technology, and pharmaceutical companies, including Longeveron (LVGN).

Landen Fredrick, Mannatech's Chief Executive Officer, has been serving as interim CFO for the company since January 2024. Fredrick will relinquish the responsibilities to Clavijo.