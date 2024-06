Many Americans Hope or Expect to Live Long Lives, but They're Not Retiring Later. What Can Go Wrong?

That's the news from Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average. -- Garrison Keillor on the "Prairie Home Companion" radio show.There's a lot of optimism in America and elsewhere -- and it sometimes conflicts with reality. Consider a study conducted for AAA in 2017 that found 73% of drivers considered themselves better-than-average drivers, while more than 90% of vehicle accidents are caused by human error. Similar quandaries exist in the financial world, -- where, for example, many people hope to live long lives while not planning to retire later and often not having sufficient savings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel