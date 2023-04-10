Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 19

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) ("MMLP”) plans to announce financial results for first quarter 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19.

An investors’ conference call to review first quarter results will be held the following day.

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)

Dial In #: (888) 330-2384

Conference ID: 8536096

Replay Dial In # (800) 770-2030 – Conference ID: 8536096

A webcast of the conference call will also be available by visiting the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website at www.MMLP.com.

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures for which reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners’ announcement concerning its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, along with an archive of the replay.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) specialty products, including natural gas liquids, marketing, distribution, packaging, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

MMLP-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005310/en/