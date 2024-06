Maximus Board Authorizes Expansion To Share Purchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Maximus (MMS) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an expansion to the purchase program for Maximus common stock of up to an aggregate of $200 million. This includes the approximately $6 million of remaining availability under the existing stock purchase program.

"Expansion of this program is consistent with our opportunistic approach to purchasing our common stock," said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO of Maximus.

The company noted that, since March 31, 2024, it has purchased 538,978 shares for approximately $44.5 million.