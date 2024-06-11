McGrath Sets Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders to Vote on Acquisition by WillScot Mobile Mini

McGrath RentCorp ("McGrath” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company, today announced that it will hold a special meeting of its shareholders ("Special Meeting”) on Thursday, July 11, 2024 to vote on the previously announced proposed acquisition by WillScot Mobile Mini (Nasdaq: WSC) and other related proposals.

The special meeting will be held virtually via webcast at www.meetnow.global/MV9LD74 at 2:00PM Pacific Time. The Board of Directors of McGrath has fixed the close of business on May 31, 2024, as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. To learn more about the Special Meeting and the proposals to be voted upon, reference the full definitive proxy here.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including the guidance/outlook contained herein) within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the anticipated timing of the meeting. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611330862/en/