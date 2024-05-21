Median Technologies, a World Leading Oncology Clinical Trial Imaging Services Provider, Becomes Preferred Vendor to Another Top 3 Pharmaceutical Company

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/PME scheme eligible, "Median” or "The Company”) (Paris:ALMDT) announced today that the Company has been selected as preferred vendor by a Top 3 pharmaceutical company, adding another one of the largest global pharmaceutical companies to its client portfolio. MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES is now preferred provider for two of the Top 3 pharma companies, based on oncology sales2.

The Master Service Agreement (MSA) came after an in-depth selection process. The new client has one of the largest oncology pipelines in the world and presents one of the highest R&D to revenue ratios in the pharmaceutical industry3. Median will manage central image reads for late phase clinical trials in the client’s oncology pipeline. The MSA is a recognition of Median’s performance, quality, and competitiveness for imaging services worldwide.

Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies said: "Median’s’ iCRO services are best-in-class and recognized as such worldwide. The agreement will ensure stable future bookings and revenues growth for Median, while the Top 3 pharmaceutical company will benefit from improved operational execution using the best technology available in the market. Our recognized expertise in AI applied to medical images, has been a strong technology differentiator during the diverse phases of the negotiation; it represents a unique asset compared to the standard offering of our competitors as well as a major trigger for the acceleration of growth opportunities for our Company, in the era of precision medicine.”

Nicolas Dano, COO & CCO iCRO, added: "The new preferred vendor agreement significantly strengthens our position in the United States. It is the result of our investments to deliver top-tier best-in-class imaging services, our commitment to achieving customer satisfaction, and the wealth of experience acquired in supporting sponsors with their regulatory filings. With the combination of our two offerings, iSee® for central image reads, and Imaging Lab, iCRO’s unique AI-powered imaging offering, we cover a very wide and unique spectrum of imaging services for the pharma industry, from standard image reads to advanced imaging services using cutting edge AI-based technologies. We are proud to support the pharma industry in bringing the next generation of life-saving oncology drugs to market”.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and cancer treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, is listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

______________________________

1 Arjun Murthy – Top 15 biopharma companies by Oncology Sales in 2023

2 Arjun Murthy – Top 15 biopharma companies by Oncology Sales in 2023

3 Update: April 30, 2024: https://www.drugdiscoverytrends.com/top-pharma-companies-2023-rd-spend/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521481552/en/