02.09.2024 17:45:00

Median Technologies to host two webcasts on September 5, 2024

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median” or "The Company”) will host two live webcasts on September 5, 2024.

Following the recent release of results of the eyonis™ LCS REALITY study, Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, will offer further insights into the significance of eyonis™ LCS and discuss the next steps for Median's novel Software as a Medical Device.

  • September 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm CEST / 10:00 am EDT (English): Sign-up Link
  • September 5, 2024 - 6:00 pm CEST / 12:00 pm EDT (French): Sign-up Link

Webcast replays will be available on Median’s corporate website shortly after the live sessions.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and services, MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis™, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

