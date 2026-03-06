Mediobanca Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mediobanca Banca Di Credito Fnnzr or Mediobanca SpA (MB.MI, MDIBF), an Italian investment banking firm, declined around 5 percent on the Milan stock exchange on Thursday's regular trading.

At a Board meeting Thursday, the Directors of Mediobanca approved first-half of fiscal 2026 results, and the proposal of a gross dividend. The Board also called for an ordinary Annual General Meeting to be held on April 14.

A gross dividend of 0.63 euro per share will be proposed to shareholders in the Annual General Meeting, to be paid on April 22, with record date April 21.

Further, Federica Minozzi, independent Director tendered her resignation from the position of Director of Mediobanca, with effect from Thursday, owing to new professional commitments.

In the first half of fiscal 2026, as announced in February, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of 512.6 million euros, down 22.3 percent from prior year's 659.7 million euros.

Recurring consolidated net profit for the six months totalled 622.9 million euros, 5.6 percent lower than last year's 659.7 million euros.

The profit earned by Mediobanca S.p.A. was 485.7 million euros, 26.7 percent lower than last year.

Total consolidated income dropped 3.5 percent to 1.79 billion euros from last year's 1.85 billion euros. Net interest income totalled 961.9 million euros, down 1.7 percent year-over-year, reflecting health resilience compared to last year.

Mediobanca S.p.A.'s total income fell 8.8 percent to 917.3 million euros and net interest income plunged 35.6 percent to 106.6 million euros.

In Milan, the shares closed Thursday's trading at 16.07 euros, down 4.55 percent.