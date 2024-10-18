|
18.10.2024 23:01:00
Meet the Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the $1 Trillion Club by 2035
One of the biggest secular tailwinds in recent years is the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). The latest advancements in AI went viral early last year, and the list of companies in the $1 trillion club is littered with businesses on the leading edge of this next-generation technology.For example, Apple products -- including Siri and Maps -- have always embraced AI, while Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms have developed seemingly impenetrable moats by integrating AI deeply into their respective business operations. Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have developed the chips that make AI possible.Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is one of the pioneers of AI, using cutting-edge algorithms to inform its streaming recommendations and production choices, yet the company has fallen out of favor with some who are busy chasing the latest shiny new thing. Investors might be surprised to learn that Netflix just delivered another quarter of double-digit growth. With a market cap of just $324 billion, it might seem premature to suggest Netflix is bucking to join its peers in the trillion-dollar club, yet the stock has gained more than 100% over the past year and 1,380% over the past decade, and the evidence suggests its ascent will continue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
