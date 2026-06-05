Marlin Business Services CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 726130 / ISIN: US5711571068
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05.06.2026 17:34:12
Merlin Stock Surges 26%
(RTTNews) - Merlin, Inc. (MRLN) stock rose 25.54 percent to $9.01, gaining $1.83 on Friday, following yesterday's report on the successful completion of a critical military aviation checkpoint for its autonomous flight technology.
The stock is currently trading at $9.01, compared to its previous close of $7.18 on the Nasdaq. During the session, the aerospace equity opened up at $9.19 and traded between a high of $10.25 and a low of $8.31, with trading volume surging to 18,076,856 shares, significantly outperforming its daily average volume of 1,451,906.
The upward rally was triggered by the company's announcement that it completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for its C-130J autonomy program in collaboration with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Validating the core architecture under an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, this milestone transitions the AI-powered autonomy stack from design engineering into actual aircraft integration and formal test campaigns.
Merlin, Inc.'s 52-week range is $5.78 to $17.00.
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