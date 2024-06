Mesa Air Turns To Profit In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) reported second quarter net income of $11.7 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $35.1 million, or $0.88 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income was $6.3 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $21.3 million, or $0.53 per share. Total operating revenues were $131.6 million, an increase of 8.0%, from $121.8 million, previous year.

"Our second quarter results have begun to demonstrate an improvement in our business and reflect our efforts over the past year-and-a-half to restructure and strengthen our operations, P&L, and balance sheet," said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO.

